Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SI traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $959.30 million and a PE ratio of 47.84. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

