Brokerages Set Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) PT at C$10.50

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

TSE:UNS opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.03.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$526.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

