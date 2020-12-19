Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $14.19

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

