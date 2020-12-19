Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trinseo S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Trinseo stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 312.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

