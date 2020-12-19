Brokers Offer Predictions for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 183.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.13. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

