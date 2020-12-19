Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.28

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.28 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 132744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Partners Value Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

