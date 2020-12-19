Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.14.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

