Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,414.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,337.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The stock has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total value of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

