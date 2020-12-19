Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,538.56

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,538.56 and traded as high as $1,856.50. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at $1,827.47, with a volume of 1,164,977 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 358.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,652.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.56.

In other news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

