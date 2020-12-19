Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Burnham stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.36. Burnham has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.00.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

