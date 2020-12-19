Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WHD has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

WHD stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last three months. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Cactus by 77.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

