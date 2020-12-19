Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 814,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cactus by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.