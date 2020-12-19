Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.44

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $15.41. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 60,839 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

