Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,386.69

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,386.69 and traded as low as $1,210.00. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) shares last traded at $1,240.00, with a volume of 7,535 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,230.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,386.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.