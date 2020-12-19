California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,200 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 289.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 41,470 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $179,565.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $438,343. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.