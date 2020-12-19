California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

WRTC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In related news, Chairman Scot Cohen purchased 12,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $76,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,335,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,934,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $377,794.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,660 in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

