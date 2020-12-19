California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

HOV opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.