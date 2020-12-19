California Public Employees Retirement System Has $118,000 Position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Atento worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 40.1% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

ATTO opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. Atento S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

