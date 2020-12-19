California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $219,000 in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Surgalign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRGA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

