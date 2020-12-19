California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Immersion were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.47 million, a P/E ratio of -183.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,138. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

