California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,969 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 523.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

