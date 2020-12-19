California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.29 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.