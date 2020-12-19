Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.00

Shares of Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 257.60 ($3.37), with a volume of 2957278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.80 ($3.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31.

Calisen plc (CLSN.L) Company Profile (LON:CLSN)

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

