Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 244,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,137. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $861.26 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

