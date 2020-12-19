Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.06.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

