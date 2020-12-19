Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFPUF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $5.72 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

