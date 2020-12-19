Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.66

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 464405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.