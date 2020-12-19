Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

CSFFF opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

