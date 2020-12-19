Captrust Financial Advisors Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Repligen were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,805.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $193.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 334.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

