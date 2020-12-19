Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 14,401 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

