Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARA. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $752.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,299 shares of company stock valued at $597,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

