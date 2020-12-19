Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 683,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 2.62. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 40,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and sold 118,058 shares valued at $13,247,371. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2,272.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

