CargoX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,162.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $6,162.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00384403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.90 or 0.02414338 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,323,530 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

