Carindale Property Trust (CDP.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CDP)

Carindale Property Trust (CDP.AX) (ASX:CDP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.60.

Carindale Property Trust (CDP.AX) Company Profile

Westfield Carindale is situated in an affluent quarter of Brisbane's south-eastern suburbs approximately 12 kilometres from the Brisbane CBD. The centre services a trade area population of approximately 690,000 with the nearby Gateway Motorway offering residents to the north and south of the centre convenient access.

