Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 1,441 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total value of $387,081.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $266.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $277.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average is $183.65.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.