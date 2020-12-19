Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.17. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

