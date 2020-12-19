Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 250,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

