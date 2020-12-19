CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $72.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCDBF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

