Celo (CELO) Price Tops $1.64

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $204.56 million and $1.80 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00007048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00764097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00209324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00378118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00077768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00121658 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.