CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.82. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 6,780,697 shares changing hands.

CIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.