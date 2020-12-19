Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

