Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in GMS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE GMS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

