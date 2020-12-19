Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147,437 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Green Plains by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 73,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Plains news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $450.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

