Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Schrödinger worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $7,137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,571,489 shares of company stock valued at $320,514,518.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

