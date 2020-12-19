China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Head to Head Survey

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Distance Education and National American University, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Distance Education and National American University’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education 9.09% 16.14% 4.98% National American University N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Distance Education and National American University’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education $211.82 million 1.51 $21.25 million $0.63 15.19 National American University $37.26 million 0.08 -$25.09 million N/A N/A

China Distance Education has higher revenue and earnings than National American University.

Risk & Volatility

China Distance Education has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Distance Education beats National American University on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the legal professional qualification examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and accounting practical skills training courses for college students and working professionals. As of September 30, 2019, it operated 43 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. The company also operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. In addition, it provides business start-up training services to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting, tax, healthcare, and legal professional training services; courseware production and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, healthcare, engineering and construction, and legal courses through an app, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

