Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDSVF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF stock remained flat at $$9,338.00 during trading on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $6,428.00 and a 52-week high of $9,474.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8,551.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8,307.39.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.