Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on LDSVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $$9,338.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8,551.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8,307.39. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $9,474.72.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

