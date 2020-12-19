Chromia (CHR) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $2.83 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00142033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00750776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00170448 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00379755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00122132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00075391 BTC.

Chromia Profile

The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

