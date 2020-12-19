Chronologic (DAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $713.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $104,972.06 and $713.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00142268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00738769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00178005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00118358 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,639 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

