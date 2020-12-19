CIBC Boosts Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$8.50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) alerts:

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) stock opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.51. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.13.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.